BRIEF-Magicjack Vocaltec Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd :
* Magicjack reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $23.7 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.