BRIEF-Magicjack Vocaltec Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

May 10 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd :

* Magicjack reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $23.7 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

