版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Castlight Health Q1 loss per share $0.22

May 10 Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight health announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $22.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $23.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.49, revenue view $100.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.14

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Sees Q2 revenue $22.8 million to $23.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 31 to 35 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $99 million to $102 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐