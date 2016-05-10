版本:
BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology reports Q1 loss per share $2.19

May 10 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Puma biotechnology reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $2.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

