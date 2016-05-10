版本:
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern names Patrick Ottensmeyer as CEO

May 10 Kansas City Southern

* KCS names Patrick J. Ottensmeyer as president and chief executive officer

* Ottensmeyer will succeed David L. Starling as company's chief executive officer

* Ottensmeyer will join company's board of directors upon becoming chief executive officer

* Starling will also remain a member of KCS board of directors until May 2017 Source text for Eikon:

