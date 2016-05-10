BRIEF-Kansas City Southern names Patrick Ottensmeyer as CEO

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Kansas City Southern
* KCS names Patrick J. Ottensmeyer as president and chief executive officer
* Ottensmeyer will succeed David L. Starling as company's chief executive officer
* Ottensmeyer will join company's board of directors upon becoming chief executive officer
* Starling will also remain a member of KCS board of directors until May 2017 Source text for Eikon:
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.