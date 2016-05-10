版本:
BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.41 excluding items

May 10 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori reports first quarter 2016 business and financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $2.9 million versus $2.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reiterated 2016 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

