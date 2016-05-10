版本:
BRIEF-Luna Innovations reports Q1 loss of $0.05 per share

May 10 Luna Innovations Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue view $14.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Luna Innovations Incorporated reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

