公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Electromed Inc reports Q3 EPS of $0.06

May 10 Electromed Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Electromed, Inc. reports another $6 million quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue rose 32.5 percent to $6.04 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

