版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Foresight Energy posts loss of $0.32 per share in Q1

May 10 Foresight Energy Lp

* Qtrly coal sales revenue of $163.1 million

* Qtrly production of 4.3 million tons

* Remains in default under all of its long-term debt and capital lease obligations

* Foresight Energy LP announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐