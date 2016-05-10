BRIEF-Foresight Energy posts loss of $0.32 per share in Q1

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Foresight Energy Lp
* Qtrly coal sales revenue of $163.1 million
* Qtrly production of 4.3 million tons
* Remains in default under all of its long-term debt and capital lease obligations
* Foresight Energy LP announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.