版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Sylogist reports Q2 EPS of c$0.07

May 10 Sylogist Ltd

* Qtrly revenues increased 40% to C$9.8 million from c$7 million

* Sylogist announces second quarter and 6 months fiscal 2016 results; strong organic growth drives record performance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.13

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐