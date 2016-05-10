版本:
BRIEF-Natural Alternatives reports Q3 EPS of $0.46

May 10 Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2016 Q3 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 sales $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

