BRIEF-Natural Alternatives reports Q3 EPS of $0.46

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Natural Alternatives International Inc
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2016 Q3 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 sales $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.