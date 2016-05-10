版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-CPI International reports Q2 sales of $120 mln

May 10 Cpi International Inc

* CPI International announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales rose 11 percent to $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐