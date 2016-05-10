版本:
BRIEF-Epicore Bionetworks reports Q3 revenue $2.9 million

May 10 Epicore Bionetworks Inc

* Q3 revenue view $2.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Epicore bionetworks inc. Reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2016

* Q3 revenue $2.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

