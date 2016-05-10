BRIEF-Copa Holdings April capacity down 0.4 pct.

May 10 Copa Holdings Sa

* For month of April 2016 , Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpm) increased 4.1% year over year

* April 2016 capacity decreased 0.4%.

* System load factor for april 2016 was 76.1%, a 3.3 percentage point increase when compared to april 2015

* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for april 2016