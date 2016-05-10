BRIEF-Copa Holdings April capacity down 0.4 pct.

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Copa Holdings Sa
* For month of April 2016 , Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpm) increased 4.1% year over year
* April 2016 capacity decreased 0.4%.
* System load factor for april 2016 was 76.1%, a 3.3 percentage point increase when compared to april 2015
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.