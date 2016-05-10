版本:
BRIEF-Fortress Biotech posts Q1 loss of $0.31 per share

May 10 Fortress Biotech Inc

* Fortress Biotech reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $700,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

