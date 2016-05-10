版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Stornoway Diamond reports Q1 loss per share C$0.03

May 10 Stornoway Diamond Corp

* Stornoway announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

