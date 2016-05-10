BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum Q1 loss per share $0.14 from cont ops

May 10 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :
* Average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations
were about 4,787 BOEPD in Q1 of 2016, as compared to 5,019 in Q4
* Average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations
were about 4,787 BOEPD in Q1, as compared to 5,589 boepd
* Transatlantic petroleum announces first quarter 2016
financial results and provides an operations update
* Q1 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $15.6 million versus $25.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)