BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum Q1 loss per share $0.14 from cont ops

May 10 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :

* Average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations were about 4,787 BOEPD in Q1 of 2016, as compared to 5,019 in Q4

* Average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations were about 4,787 BOEPD in Q1, as compared to 5,589 boepd

* Transatlantic petroleum announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides an operations update

* Q1 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $15.6 million versus $25.8 million