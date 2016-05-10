版本:
BRIEF-Cel-Sci Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.07

May 10 Cel-Sci Corp

* Cel-Sci corporation reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

