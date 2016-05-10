BRIEF-Gaiam to sell branded products business to focus on lifestyle streaming media

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Gaiam Inc :
* Combined gross proceeds of these transactions total approximately $180 million.
* To sell its branded consumer product business
* Sequential brands group and its operating partner Fit For Life Llc to acquire Gaiam's branded consumer products business for $167 million in cash
* Says will change its corporate name from Gaiam, Inc. To Gaia, Inc. And will continue to trade on NASDAQ under current ticker "GAIA"
* Says expects its current net operating loss carryforwards will offset majority of gain realized from sale
* Gaiam to sell branded products business to focus on lifestyle streaming media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.