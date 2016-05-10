BRIEF-Gaiam to sell branded products business to focus on lifestyle streaming media

May 10 Gaiam Inc :

* Combined gross proceeds of these transactions total approximately $180 million.

* To sell its branded consumer product business

* Sequential brands group and its operating partner Fit For Life Llc to acquire Gaiam's branded consumer products business for $167 million in cash

* Says will change its corporate name from Gaiam, Inc. To Gaia, Inc. And will continue to trade on NASDAQ under current ticker "GAIA"

* Says expects its current net operating loss carryforwards will offset majority of gain realized from sale

* Gaiam to sell branded products business to focus on lifestyle streaming media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)