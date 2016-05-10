版本:
BRIEF-Whiting petroleum gives notice to convert $476.3 mln of outstanding convertible notes

May 10 Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Gave notice to mandatorily convert $476.3 million of outstanding convertible notes into shares of whiting common stock on May 18, 2016

* Whiting petroleum corporation announces notice of mandatory conversion of convertible notes issued in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

