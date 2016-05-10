版本:
BRIEF-Eloro resources completes $400,000 financing

May 10 Eloro Resources Ltd

* Eloro resources completes $400,000 financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

