2016年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Athabasca Minerals Qtrly loss per share $0.019

May 10 Athabasca Minerals Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.019

* Revenue of $1.5 million for period ending march 31, 2016 versus $1.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.02, revenue view c$2.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Athabasca minerals inc. First quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

