BRIEF-Athabasca Minerals Qtrly loss per share $0.019

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Athabasca Minerals Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.019
* Revenue of $1.5 million for period ending march 31, 2016 versus $1.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.02, revenue view c$2.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Athabasca minerals inc. First quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.