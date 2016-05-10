版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-3M sets quarterly dividend of $1.11/share

May 10 3m Co :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share

* 3M board declares quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐