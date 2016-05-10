版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Millenmin Ventures appoints Ni as independent director

May 10 Millenmin Ventures Inc

* Millenmin Ventures Inc. Appoints Ni as independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐