BRIEF-Bimini Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 10 Bimini Capital Management Inc

* Bimini capital management announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

