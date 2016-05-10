BRIEF-Air Transport Services Q1 revenue rose 21 pct to $177.4 mln

May 10 Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air transport services group inc says capital spending is now projected to total $290 million in 2016, of which $215 million is for fleet expansion

* Continues to estimate that adjusted ebitda from continuing operations will be $208 million in 2016

* 767 deployments drive first quarter revenue growth

* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $177.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations