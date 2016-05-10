BRIEF-Manitex Capital declares a dividend-in-kind

May 10 Manitex Capital Inc

* Declared a special dividend-in-kind of 1.3 million class "a" common shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies held by Manitex

* Dividend has a deemed price of $0.50 per ortho share and is payable on, or about, June 3, 2016

* Declares a dividend-in-kind of shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)