版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-CTC Media Inc provides update on pending cash-out merger

May 10 CTC Media Inc

* Anticipates that merger will close before end of this month

* As previously announced, co expects to receive further refund from u.s. Internal revenue service which will form part of deal consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐