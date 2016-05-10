BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posts Q1 GAAP loss of $0.07/shr

May 10 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Believe current resources give sufficient runway for at least next year

* Continue to believe available resources will be sufficient to complete development of firdapse, refile nda for firdapse

* Catalyst pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.07 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)