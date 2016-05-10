BRIEF-DHX Media prices private offering of additional C$50 mln

May 10 DHX Media Ltd

* Priced previously announced private offering of additional c$50 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due dec 2, 2021

* Notes will be issued at c$975 per c$1,000.00 principal amount, plus accrued interest from and including december 2, 2015 to delivery

* Dhx media announces pricing of additional senior unsecured notes