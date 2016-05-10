BRIEF-Hudson Pacific announces offering of 10.6 mln shares

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Underwritten public offering of 10.6 million shares of its common stock
* To use proceeds to acquire aggregate of 10 million units of limited partnership interest in its operating partnership
* Hudson pacific properties announces primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.