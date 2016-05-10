BRIEF-Hudson Pacific announces offering of 10.6 mln shares

May 10 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Underwritten public offering of 10.6 million shares of its common stock

* To use proceeds to acquire aggregate of 10 million units of limited partnership interest in its operating partnership

Hudson pacific properties announces primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders