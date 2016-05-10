版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-INV Metals posts $0.01 loss per share in Q1

May 10 INV Metals Inc

* INV metals provides corporate update and reports q1/2016 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

