BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q1 basic loss per share $0.01

May 10 Klondex Mines Ltd :

* FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.17, revenue view c$196.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.01

* Sold 31,172 gold equivalent ounces in quarter

* Qtrly revenues $35.5 million versus $38.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01, revenue view c$50.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Klondex Reports First Quarter 2016 Results; Remains Well-Positioned to achieve full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

