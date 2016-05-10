版本:
BRIEF-Phoenix Companies reports qtrly loss of $7.44 per share

May 10 Phoenix Companies Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $7.44

* Qtrly total revenues $410.1 million versus $405.4 million

* The phoenix companies reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

