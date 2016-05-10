版本:
BRIEF-First Capital Realty Q1 earnings per share C$0.29

May 10 First Capital Realty Inc :

* Qtrly operating FFO per share $0.27

* First capital realty announces q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

