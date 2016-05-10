版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces Q1 results

May 10 Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly total revenue, consisting of product sales, royalties and contract revenue remained unchanged at $0.2 million

* Crescita Therapeutics(tm) announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

