BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc
* Qtrly revenues increased 17.1% to $107.3 million from $91.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Sleep country canada reports record first quarter 2016 performance including 34.4% operating ebitda increase on 11.7% growth in same store sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.