BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada Q1 earnings per share $0.19

May 10 Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc

* Qtrly revenues increased 17.1% to $107.3 million from $91.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Sleep country canada reports record first quarter 2016 performance including 34.4% operating ebitda increase on 11.7% growth in same store sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

