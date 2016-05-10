版本:
BRIEF-Ecosynthetix Q1 loss per share $0.04

May 10 Ecosynthetix Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 sales fell 29 percent to $3.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $3.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecosynthetix reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

