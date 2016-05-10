BRIEF-Red Rock Resorts agrees to acquire Palms Casino Resort

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Red Rock Resorts Inc
* Deal for $312.5 million.
* Expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow positive in first full year of operations
* Estimates that palms will generate $35 million in ebitda during company's first full year of ownership
* Station casinos llc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire palms casino resort
* Red Rock Resorts announces agreement to acquire Palms Casino Resort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.