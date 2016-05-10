版本:
BRIEF-Biotime Inc Qtrly loss per common share $0.19

May 10 Biotime Inc

* Qtrly loss per common share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biotime, inc. Reports first quarter results and recent corporate accomplishments

* Q1 revenue $2.1 million versus $1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

