公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Killam Apartment REIT announces 20 pct increase in FFO/unit in Q1

May 10 Killam Apartment REIT

* Qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.18

* Qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.16

* Qtrly property revenue $42.2 million versus $39.5 million

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

