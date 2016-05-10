BRIEF-Zargon Oil Qtrly loss per share $0.29

May 10 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Qtrly earnings per share 2016 total capital budget has been reduced to $7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share 2016 drilling program does not anticipate drilling of either conventional oil exploitation or little bow asp wells

* Zargon oil & gas ltd. Provides 2016 first quarter results