公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries announces proposed public offering of common stock

May 10 South Jersey Industries Inc :

* Offering of up to 6.5 million shares of its common stock

* To use net proceeds from this offering for capital expenditures primarily for regulated businesses

* South jersey industries : SJI announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

