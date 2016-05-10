版本:
2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Immunovaccine says net loss, comprehensive loss of $1.85 mln for Q1

May 10 Immunovaccine Inc :

* Says net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,852,000 for Q1 fiscal 2016

* Immunovaccine announces financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

