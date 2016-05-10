版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Manitex Capital Inc declares dividend-in-kind of shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc

May 10 Manitex Capital Inc :

* Manitex Capital Inc. Declares A Dividend-In-Kind of shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

