公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline sets qrtly dividend of 13.875 cents/shr

May 10 Columbia Pipeline Group Inc

* Declared a quarterly dividend of 13.875 cents per share

* New dividend would represent approximately 3.7 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend of 13.375 cents per share

* Columbia pipeline group announces increase to common dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

