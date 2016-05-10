版本:
BRIEF-Ennis Q4 earnings per share $0.19

May 10 Ennis Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $127.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ennis, inc. Reports results for the year and quarter ended february 29, 2016 and sets record date for annual shareholder meeting

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 sales fell 8.6 percent to $128.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

