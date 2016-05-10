BRIEF-Sun Life Financial Q1 underlying EPS c$0.95

May 10 Sun Life Financial Inc

* Qtrly global assets under management of $861 billion compared to $891 billion as at december 31, 2015

* Quarterly dividend declared of $0.405 per share compared to $0.39 declared in q4 of 2015

* Sun life financial inc says q1 underlying eps c$0.95

* Qtrly operating roe 11.3% versus 10.4%

