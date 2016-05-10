版本:
BRIEF-Anadarko sets quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share

May 10 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share

* Anadarko declares dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

