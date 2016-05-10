版本:
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 earnings per share $0.57

May 10 Alaris Royalty Corp

* For three months ended march 31, 2016, revenues from partners increased 29.2% to $24.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue view c$24.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alaris royalty corp. Releases 2016 q1 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about c$101.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

