BRIEF-Fuel Tech reports Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 10 Fuel Tech Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $17.8 million versus $15.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $15.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Continue to believe that APC revenues in 2016 will be higher than 2015" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

